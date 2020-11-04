There is a Very Good Chance that Joe Biden will be Our Next President

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joe Biden for President

It was a long election night with some mixed results. This is being written early Wednesday morning with many states still counting the votes. We saw the possibility of a blue wave that would have extended down the ballot to include state races, but unfortunately that did not materialize. However, we believe that when all the votes are counted, the Democrats will win the grand prize and Joe Biden will be our next President of the United States.

Unfortunately, control of the US Senate will probably remain in the hands of Mitch McConnell with a glimmer of hope for Democrats still coming out of Georgia and North Carolina. The House of Representatives will comfortably remain in Democratic control.

Regarding the presidential election, we were always concerned about Pennsylvania, where Biden is currently trailing, but when all the votes are counted, we believe Biden will win the Keystone State. However, even if he loses Pennsylvania, there is still a straight path to 270 electoral votes for Biden assuming, as we believe, that Biden will win Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In Wisconsin at the state legislature level, we saw some wins and losses. Because of the extremely gerrymandered districts, the Republicans, as expected, comfortably remained in control of both chambers. The State Senate will become more Republican, but without the veto-proof majority that the Republicans hoped for. In the State Assembly in the Milwaukee Area, there were some wins by very talented political newcomer women in the suburban areas.

Going forward, we see a very bright future for Democrats at the national level. Large states like Texas and Florida with large numbers of electoral votes, along with states like Georgia and North Carolina, are clearly trending more Democratic. In the 2024 presidential contest, barring some unusual circumstances, some of these states will be in the Democratic column. When Texas goes Democratic, the Electoral College count for Republicans will become nearly impossible to win. That fact might actually make it possible to amend the constitution and eliminate the Electoral College, a remnant of a period almost 250 years ago when no country directly elected its chief executive. The Electoral College was also fashioned to placate the slave-owning states.

Yesterday’s election was good but not great.