Three Acts of Entertainment at Brumder Mansion

Veteran Milwaukee performer, director and playwright Bill Jackson has devised an evening of three one-acts in Table for Three, all written by Jackson himself, presented by Milwaukee Entertainment Group.

In “Coffee with Doug,” A man thinks he’s discovered the late Doors singer Jim Morrison in a coffeehouse in December 2018. (Morrison died in 1971). “Nut Ring” features four women chatting over a coffee cake. And “Immortal”tells the tale of an unsuspecting young woman who confronts her fiancé when she discovers the fact that he is immortal. Plenty to choose from in a return to the summer stage.

Table for Three runs through August 14 at the Brumder Mansion Bed and Breakfast, lower level, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, call Tom Marks at: 414-388-9104 or email: tom@MilwaukeeEntertainmentGroup.com