UPAF Ride for the Arts 2020: An Event for All

June 14 was supposed to be a big day for UPAF and those involved in Ride for the Arts, as it was set to be the 40th anniversary of the event. The event is sponsored by Miller Lite and has been since its inception in 1980.

This pandemic has effectively scrambled every calendar for any and all events initially jotted for 2020. Group bicycle rides are no exception. This year, however, Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite vows to ride on. Participants can sign up to ride, run or walk any of the usual distances on their own terms, even on a stationary bike. There’s actually no minimum distance.

“As we work to ensure ‘A Stage for All’ throughout the 2020 UPAF Campaign, we are proud to also provide ‘An Event for All’ through the UPAF Ride for the Arts,” says Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president & CEO. “We had already planned to add a new dimension to the Ride this year to accommodate individuals with disabilities so these options help to fulfill this goal.”

Participants can register for the ride with a minimum $40 donation. Registrants will receive a commemorative 40th Anniversary UPAF Ride shirt and 25% off registration for the 2021 ride. Participants will also be eligible to receive fundraising prizes including a Trek Bicycle, a commemorative 40th Anniversary Ride Jersey, Wheel & Sprocket gift cards and Marcus movie passes. Awards will be given to top fundraisers in two categories. The Johnson Financial Group Award will be presented to the individual raising the most pledge money and the Pedal Power Challenge Award, presented by ManpowerGroup, will be presented to the team raising the most money.