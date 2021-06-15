Vicentia Launches New Pride Collection of Sustainable Fashion

× Expand Image via Facebook / Vicentia

Pride comes in a myriad of forms. For Milwaukee-based and queer-owned Vicentia, expressing Pride is a matter of fashion. Founded in 2019 by business partners Courtney Hellendrung and Alaina Landi, Vicentia (meaning “prevailing” or “triumphant”) is a local sustainable clothing brand presently launching its Pride Collection, a line of 100% one-of-a-kind, upcycled apparel ranging from hats, pants and shirts to button-ups, jackets and more. Its mission is to achieve gender equality by making marginalized stories more visible through clothing. Vicentia’s Pride Collection’s release takes place at the Milwaukee Maker's Market on June 20 and the East Side Art Market on June 27.

Two stories of Pride, women and LGBTQ+ folks are behind each Vicentia collection. One design is inspired by Lesbian activist Stormé DeLarverie, who played a major role in the Stonewall Uprising. It features a Greenwich Village cityscape with the words, “Pride was an uprising,” a tribute to her famous quote capturing that historic moment of queer reckoning: “It was a rebellion, it was an uprising, it was a civil rights disobedience—it wasn’t no damn riot.” A second design is an homage to Madge Garland, a Lesbian fashion journalist of the 1920s and 30’s. It features the phrase “Queer Couture” in recognition of her influence on the fashion industry. A QR code accompanies each item and leads to the story behind the design.

The brand also debuts its new Pride Zine. The Pride Zine accompanies each collection and features these two historical stories as well as others from community members, artists, and makers in the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community.

Vicentia is also committed to giving back. In that spirit of giving, 5% of sales’ proceeds go to Courage MKE throughout June.

“This collection is special to us, not only because we’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, but also because it more closely aligns with our mission and values,” said Courtney Hellendrung, “We’re a sustainable fashion brand here to rebel against the status quo with stories shared on our very own “Queer Couture”—so this month, these stories feel like the perfect launching point.”

For more on Vicentia, visit WeAreVicentia.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @wearevicentia.