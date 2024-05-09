Sherrie Tussler’s Legacy of Addressing Hunger in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy Hunger Task Force Sherrie Tussler of Hunger Task Force Sherrie Tussler of Hunger Task Force

Hunger remains a pervasive issue in America. Millions of Americans experience extreme levels of food insecurity with little access to an adequate and nutritious diet. Organizations such as Hunger Task Force work to combat hunger through food distribution centers, community outreach efforts, emergency food assistance, awareness and advocacy.

“We exist to feed people today and to end future hunger,” said Sherrie Tussler, CEO of Hunger Task Force. “Our core values are dignity, compassion, justice, equity and stewardship. We measure success by setting goals through our strategic plan and achieving them through hard work.”

According to Tussler, the mission of Hunger Task Force is twofold: to provide immediate assistance by feeding those in need today and to address the systemic issues that perpetuate hunger, with the aim of eradicating it for future generations. Success is measured not only by the number of meals distributed but also by the progress made in achieving long-term solutions through strategic planning and diligent efforts.

“Awareness of hunger in America is present,” Tussler said. “Understanding its root cause is the issue. You can’t end hunger by giving food to charity. You can’t feed five children for a dollar. Hunger ends when people who can work earn a living wage, when farmers are paid a fair price for their goods and when children and adults and people living with disabilities are treated equitably.

Tussler reflected on food insecurity today compared to 25 years ago, when she began her work at Hunger Task Force. “When I started, Wisconsin was reforming welfare and illegally closed the FoodShare and healthcare cases of families,” she said. “The state is no longer so harsh with people and understands that FoodShare is a federal entitlement. Elected officials can budget public funding to purchase Wisconsin-produced foods and supply them to food banks. They can also create funding for produce incentive programs that give half off the purchase of healthy foods. They can provide farmer market vouchers to people on FoodShare and match the federal summer DEBT program (that supplies funding to families for children during summer months.)”

She added, “There is no acceptable reason for people to have so little money that they can’t afford food for themselves and their children. People should vote and hold elected people, who budget our tax dollars, accountable with their vote and their opinion.”

Systemic Change

While challenges persist, Tussler’s efforts remind us to advocate for policies that ensure a living wage, fair prices for farmers and equitable treatment for all. Hunger is not just a matter of charity, but a call for systemic change. Elected officials play a vital role in addressing these challenges. By allocating public funds to purchase locally-sourced foods for distribution, supporting produce incentive programs and expanding access to farmer's markets, policymakers can make significant strides in combating food insecurity.

People must vote for leaders who prioritize addressing hunger and hold them accountable for their decisions regarding budget allocation and policy implementation.

Tussler will retire on her 65th birthday in June 2024. She will remain in service to Hunger Task Force in a part-time role as CEO Emeritus. As Tussler prepares to transition from her role as CEO, her dedication to combating hunger leaves a lasting legacy.