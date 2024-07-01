Vote No on August Constitutional Amendments

× Expand Photo by Lectrician2 - Wikimedia Commons Wisconsin State Capitol

We urge voters to vote no this August on the two constitutional amendments.

Not only are these two statewide ballot questions intentionally confusing, but they will create real harm. The constitutional amendments would impact the process for distributing federal money by adding unnecessary red tape and slowing funds to those in urgent need.

No matter our race, background or zip code, when disasters like tornadoes hit or our communities are in need, Wisconsinites take care of each other. We expect the same from our government. When there is a crisis, we don’t have time to wait for the slow-moving legislature to get funds to our fellow Wisconsinites.

It's no secret that Wisconsin’s legislature spends more time playing partisan games than acting on the issues Wisconsinites care about the most. In 2020, the Wisconsin State Legislature was one of the least active in the country.

This is a trend in the legislature, which:

Continues to refuse money that could be used to provide healthcare to almost 90,000 Wisconsinites.

Blocked $125 million dollars that could be used to help Wisconsinites access safe and clean drinking water amidst the PFAS contamination crisis.

Cost Wisconsinites $36 million dollars that would combat the opioid epidemic.

Our governor is accountable to the whole state through a fair, statewide election. When our tax dollars are not distributed to meet our needs or don’t align with our values, it’s far easier to hold the governor accountable at the ballot box than the entire legislature.

Our laws already give legislators a say in how tax dollars are spent through the collaborative state budget-making process. These amendments would give the legislature excessive power to decide how to distribute federal funds. We cannot allow our legislators to siphon even more power for themselves and then sit on our money while they gavel-in and gavel-out of session when we need them most.

Like we saw this April, these constitutional amendment questions on the ballot are broad-sweeping and unclear—this is no accident! Let’s say no to purposefully confusing ballot questions. Let’s say no to more red tape.