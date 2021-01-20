Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 15: Cal Smith

This episode features Madison comic, Cal Smith. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Smith go over ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's warning to those who stormed the Capitol last week, why fascism and satire should never be given a platform and what comedy can mean to those struggling through the pandemic.

