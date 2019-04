RadioShepherdExpress_Logos

On the latest edition of Radio Shepherd Express, hosts Dave Luhrssen and John Schneider discuss Milwaukee as the site for Democratic National Convention with Virginia Small and Arty Bullocks with Pam Ferderbar. Our art critic Shane McAdams will examine exhibits at Green Gallery and The Suburban, critic Harry Cherkinian looks ahead to upcoming concerts in town and staff writer John Jahn talks about Milwaukee’s Prometheus Trio.