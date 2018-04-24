Saving Our Democracy: April 26-May 2, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 26

Stand Against Racism @ YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (1915 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), noon-7:30 p.m.

The YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin will host a day dedicated to helping to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities. A public protest will take place at noon, with a panel discussion on the impact of the school-to-prison pipeline starting at 5:30 p.m.

Art and the Resurgence of the Class Struggle @ UWM Union Wisconsin Room Lounge (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 7-9 p.m.

The International Youth and Students for Social Equality at UWM will host World Socialist website arts editor David Walsh to discuss how social inequality, poverty, laws, wages and other issues affect art and culture.

Friday, April 27

A Conversation about Impeachment, the Presidency and Podcasting @ UWM Merrill Hall (2512 E. Hartford Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

Slate Magazine staff writer and host of the “Slow Burn” podcast Leon Neyfakh will sit down with WUWM’s Mitch Teich to discuss presidential politics, Watergate and his wildly popular podcast. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the conversation begins at 7.

Saturday, April 28

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Silver Spring and Marlborough drives, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward. Afterwards this week, UWM history professor Nan Kim will be leading a teach-in at the United Methodist Church (819 E. Silver Spring Drive) about the current political situation on the Korean peninsula.

The Resis-Dance Benefit @ Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.), 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Riverwest’s Art*Bar will host a resistance dance party benefitting Planned Parenthood. There is a $5 donation required for entry at the door.

Sunday, April 29

Focus on Immigration @ North Shore Presbyterian Church (4048 N. Bartlett Ave.), 4:30-7:30 p.m.

UWM history professor Rachel Duff, immigration lawyer Kelly Fortier and a representative from Voces de la Frontera will panel a discussion on the past and present of immigration in the U.S. Attendees are encouraged to bring and share an ethnic finger food.

Monday, April 30

‘Milwaukee 53206’ Screening and Discussion @ The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (812 N. Jackson St.), 6-8:30 p.m.

Keith McQuirter’s Milwaukee 53206 follows the lives of families affected by mass incarceration. After the screening at the cathedral, there will be a conversation about how the community can support those exiting incarceration.

Resources for Raising Race Consciousness in Children and Youth @ Whitefish Bay Library (5420 N. Marlborough Drive), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Students from Marquette University’s Writing for Social Justice class will discuss and present books that can be used as resources for learning about racism, racial justice and the teaching of these issues to children.

Tuesday, May 1

Day Without Latinxs and Immigrants @ Cutler Park (301 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha), 10 a.m.-noon

Voces de la Frontera is organizing a statewide march to call on Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson to not comply with the federal 287g program, which partners local law enforcement with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department (ICE) of the federal government. Find out more at vdlf.org/mayday2018.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.