Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 3-9, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, August 3

Resilience for Activists @ CORE/El Centro

130 W. Bruce St.

6 p.m.

This event aims to teach activists “how to sustain your energy and faith while having realistic expectations of yourself and your abilities.” It will be facilitated by Julie Henszey, a member of the Citizen Action Healthcare for All co-op and expert in goal achievement, resilience and influence.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin

221 S. Second St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin are coming together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

March on Milwaukee 50th: History Harvest @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society

2620 W. Center St.

12-4 p.m.

Inspired by local civil rights leaders organizing “listening posts” to record accounts of police neglect, harassment and brutality in 1967, the March on Milwaukee 50th Oral History Committee is organizing four History Harvests, designed to unearth local stories from Milwaukee’s civil rights movement.

Monday, Aug. 7

Fire Inside Discussion @ Milwaukee Public Library

310 W. Locust St.

6-9 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Industrial Workers of the World are hosting a discussion on “ending prison slavery and supporting rebellions and resistance with organizers of the historic September 9, 2016, nationally coordinated prisoner strike and protest and prisoner leaders calling in from inside.”

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Southeastern Wisconsin NORML Monthly Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library

814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

6-7:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Wisconsin branch of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) will hold their monthly meeting and discuss ways to make Wisconsin more economically, socially and judicially more sustainable through updated marijuana policy.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee

2801 S. Fifth Court

5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink) to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.