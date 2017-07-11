Saving Our Democracy: July 13-19, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, July 13

Building a Progressive Era @ South Shore Park Pavilion Terrace (2900 South Shore Drive), 6-8 p.m.

Marina Dimitrijevic, county supervisor and state director; Matthew LaRonge, chair, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Progressive Caucus; Solana Patterson-Ramos, membership chair, Democratic Party Milwaukee County, and ACLU staff member; and attorney Lillian Cheesman will panel a discussion on whether the Democratic Party can help build a progressive era.

Drinking Liberally West Allis @ Studz Pub Sports Bar & Grill (6833 W. National Ave.), 6:30-9 p.m.

Drinking Liberally West Allis meets on the second Thursday of the month and is a time for like-minded people to get together to discuss the resistance, or just unwind and have a good time.

Saturday, July 15

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Farwell and North Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Sunday, July 16

Fair Elections Town Hall @ North Shore Presbyterian Church (4048 N. Bartlett Ave.), 4:30-5:30 p.m.

At this forum organized by Grassroots North Shore, experts will speak on the issues at hand regarding the Gill V. Whitford redistricting case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court later this year.

Wednesday, July 19

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Drinking Liberally Wauwatosa @ Cranky Al’s (6901 W. North Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Wauwatosa progressives will be able to meet at Crankny Al’s for beer and conversation. Drinking Liberally Wauwatosa meets on the third Wednesday of every month.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.