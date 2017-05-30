Saving Our Democracy: June 1-7, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, June 3

March for Truth, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. @ Doyne Park (4900 W. Wells St.)

The Wisconsin Progressive Alliance will hold a march this Saturday to call for a Congressional investigation that is “resourced and pursued free of partisan interests, or an independent investigation,” among other requests pertaining to Trump’s tax returns. The march route will go up Bluemound Road to 68th Street, then down 68th Street to State Street in Wauwatosa, and finish up at Hart Park.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of National Avenue and Miller Parkway

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day Event, noon-3 p.m. @ Northside YMCA (1350 W. North Ave.)

The HELP Project, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and the Northside YMCA are teaming up to put on an event coinciding with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. This fair-style community event will feature a bounce house, carnival games, arts and crafts tables and more.

Wednesday, June 7

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m. @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Grass Roots at South Shore Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m. @ Humboldt Park Beer Garden (3000 S. Howell Ave.)

This meeting will include a special screening of a film about taking Detroit back one neighborhood at a time. The usual monthly meetings take place at the Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive, Cudahy.

Drink Liberally, 6-8:30 p.m. @ The NASH (522 Sixth St., Racine)

At this free event hosted by Forward Racine, you can talk about politics, plan action and spend time with like-minded people.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.