Saving Our Democracy: June 29-July 5, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, June 29

Close MSDF Campaign Launch Event @ Milwaukee Area Technical College (700 W. State St.), 5-7 p.m.

Ex-Prisoners Organizing will host a gathering to watch a video on the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility by Tim Coursen, an independent film producer who has made several films about Wisconsin’s penal system. Janos Dev Marton, who managed JustLeadershipUSA’s #CLOSErikers Campaign which prompted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to commit to closing Rikers Island, will speak. At 6 p.m., there will be a march to the MSDF for a prayer vigil and press conference.

Saturday, July 1

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and LaFayette Hill, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Sunday, July 2

Impeachment March @ The Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

A group of protesters will organize outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse this Sunday to demand that congress file articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump. “Presidents can be impeached for what the Constitution calls ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’" says the event’s Facebook page. “The question is no longer whether there are grounds to impeach Trump. The practical question is whether there’s the political will."

Monday, July 3

All Hands on Deck @ Doctors Park (1870 E. Fox Lane), 9 a.m.

As a part of a larger event that includes 45 communities in five states and Ontario, Canada, All Hands on Deck brings people together to “hoist a boat flag and share a marble for a story for one hour along Great Lakes shores to raise awareness of the need to protect the lakes everyone loves."

Wednesday, July 5

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.