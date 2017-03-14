Saving our Democracy: Week of March 16, 2017

Saturday, March 18

Rally for Peace, noon-1 p.m., Capitol and Teutonia; 43rd and National

There will be two rallies for peace held this Saturday. One on the North Side, on Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue, and another on the South Side at 43rd Street and National Avenue. The protests call directly for President Trump to lower military spending in an effort to “move the money from war and militarism to a full employment green economy with zero poverty.”

Wednesday, March 22

Youth Justice Milwaukee Summit, 1-7 p.m., Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum (2620 W. Center St.)

Youth Justice Milwaukee is hosting a summit on juvenile justice at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum. Guest speakers include Rubén Austria, founding executive director of Community Connections for Youth (CCFY) and Shaena Fazal, national policy director of the Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. (YAP) and author of Beyond Bars: Keeping Young People Safe at Home and Out of Youth Prisons .

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. 5th Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

