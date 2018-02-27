Saving Our Democracy: March 1-7, 2018

× Expand Photo credit: Billings Gazette Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 1

Voter ID and What You Can Do @ UW-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business Room N140 (3202 N. Maryland Ave.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Molly McGrath from the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project will provide training on how Wisconsin’s voter ID law impacts voters and how we can work together to provide accurate information and assistance to voters who need IDs.

Saturday, March 3

The ACLU: A History of Religious Freedom @ Summit Credit Union (10015 W. Greenfield Ave.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kristin Hansen, development director at the ACLU of Wisconsin, will join the Southeast Wisconsin FreeThinkers to talk about the ACLU and how they have fought for religious freedom, which also includes the important freedom from religion. There will be free donuts and coffee.

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Capitol Drive and Oakland Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Abortion Access Benefit Show @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

This benefit concert, which features performances from Dumpster Doves, Six Wives of Richard, Scarecrow Dave, NeoCaveman and Anthony Deutsch, will raise money for Affiliated Medical Services, Wisconsin’s only independently owned clinic.

Tuesday, March 6

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock @ Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.), 5-7 p.m.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will come to Milwaukee for an evening reception to support the Wisconsin State Senate Democrats. Light appetizers will be served. There is a suggested contribution of $50 and sponsor levels ranging from $250-2,500.

Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Forum @ Milwaukee Area Technical College (700 W. State St.), 6-8:30 p.m.

In this “speed dating”-style forum, citizens will get the opportunity to find out where Wisconsin’s candidates for governor stand on issues that matter to them in an up close and personal way.

Wednesday, March 7

Is Campus Protest Protected Free Speech? @ UWM Union Ballroom (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 1-3 p.m.

University of Chicago Law Professor Geoffrey Stone will address the question: “How does the principle of freedom of expression—and the law of the First Amendment—apply in the context of higher education? What speech must be tolerated? What are the boundaries of counter-protest?”

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.