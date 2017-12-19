Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 21-27, 2017

× Expand Dan Kohl, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s Sixth Congressional District

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Dec. 21

End of Year Fundraiser for Dan Kohl @ 3 Sheeps Brewing Company (1837 North Ave., Sheboygan), 6-7:30 p.m.

Dan Kohl, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s Sixth Congressional District, will host a fundraiser at 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan. Sponsorship levels range from $50 to $500, though other contribution amounts are welcomed and accepted.

Annual Holiday Potluck @ Southminster Presbyterian Church (200 Richard St., Waukesha), 7-9 p.m.

The Waukesha County Democratic Party will hold their annual holiday potluck, which is an opportunity to meet Democrats from all over Waukesha in a social, warm environment. They will also have their annual holiday raffle.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of St. Paul and Water streets, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Democratic Candidate for Governor Matt Flynn @ La Estacion (319 Williams St., Waukesha), 5-7 p.m.

Matt Flynn, a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor, will speak at La Estacion restaurant in Waukesha. Flynn lived in Mexico as a child and speaks Spanish. He will talk about how he intends to support issues important to Wisconsin’s Latino population.

