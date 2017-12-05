Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 7-13, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Meet Andy Gronik @ Ambassador Hotel (2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5:30 p.m.

Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor Andy Gronik will make an appearance at the Ambassador Hotel. This is an opportunity to meet with Gronik and learn more about his vision for Wisconsin. There is a suggested donation of $50 to attend.

Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice Meeting @ John Bryant Community Center (601 21st St., Racine), 6:30 p.m.

The Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice will hold their monthly planning meeting to discuss the group’s mission, priorities, activities and logistical matters.

Food Not Bombs First Meeting and Potluck @ Resonance Collective (601 E. Wright St.), 6:45-9:45 p.m.

A new organization in Milwaukee, Food Not Bombs, will host their first meeting, which is also a potluck. Participants are encouraged to bring a vegan or vegetarian dish.

Resist and Flourish: An Evening with Carlos Montes @ UWM Union Fireside Lounge (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 7-9 p.m.

The Young People’s Resistance Committee is presenting a night with organizer, activist and founding member of the Brown Berets, Carlos Montes. Montes will discuss similarities between L.A. and Milwaukee, uncovering some of the struggles both communities face.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Annual Holiday Assembly: From Protest to Power @ SEIU Health Care Wisconsin Office (633 S. Hawley Road), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event is Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s largest gathering of members and allies from across the state. You are encouraged to bring a dish to share for the potluck, and childcare is available on site.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Highway 100 and North Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, Dec. 11

Our Wisconsin Revolution-Milwaukee Meeting @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

This meeting will include special guest speaker Earl Ingram, host of “The Earl Ingram Show.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6. Childcare is available upon request.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

New Year, New Wisconsin @ City Lights Brewing Company (2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave.), 5-7 p.m.

The Wisconsin Assembly Democrats are organizing a fundraiser, as the 2018 Election Day is less than a year away. Sponsorship levels from supporter ($150) to ADCC patron ($1,000) are available.

Holiday Reception for Andy Gronik @ Coquette Café (316 N. Milwaukee St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

Coquette Café will host a fundraiser for Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor Andy Gronik. There is a suggested donation of $50 to attend, with sponsor and host level donation ranging anywhere from $100-5,000.

Conversations on Race: Healing and Reconciliation @ Brown Deer United Methodist Church (5736 W. Brown Deer Road), 6:30-8 p.m.

Brown Deer United Methodist Church organizes monthly “Conversations on Race” discussions as a way “for people who are ready to discuss how we are approaching racial issues both personally and systemically.” This month will include a service on healing and reconciliation from the wounds of racism.

