Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 6-12, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Kinnickinnic River and Jackson Park Public Open House @ Manitoba Elementary School Gym (4040 W. Forest Home Ave.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Wanting to make improvements to the Kinnickinnic River and within Jackson Park, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) is partnering with Milwaukee County Parks and others to discuss the changes.

Milwaukee County Executive Candidates’ Forum @ Albright United Methodist Church (5555 W. Capitol Drive), 6-8 p.m.

The forum will include Milwaukee County Executive candidates David Crowley, Chris Larson, Theodore A Lipscomb Sr. and Purnima Nath. For more information, call the Sherman Park Community Association at 414-444-9803.

60 Days to Victory Canvass @ UW-Milwaukee, noon-3 p.m.

Canvass with College Democrats at UW-Milwaukee for the Weekend of Action for the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Keep an eye on the College Democrats’ Facebook page for details.

Friday, Feb. 7

Black Stories Matter @ Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (839 S. Fifth St.), 5:30-8 p.m.

Share stories about Black Lives Matter with the community. A Black Lives Matter Award will be given to the educator of the year and aspiring educators.

Saturday, Feb. 8

League of Women Voters Public Issues Forum: Pathways to Criminal Justice Reform @ First Floor Conference Center at Summit Place (6737 W. Washington St.), 9:45-11:30 a.m.

The League of Women Voters will discuss criminal justice reform, exploring where reform is most needed and legislative pathways to reform. Panelists will include state Rep. Evan Goyke; founder of Youth Justice Milwaukee Sharlen Moore; Marquette University law professor Michael O’Hear; Wisconsin Justice Initiative executive director Gretchen Schuldt; and Sean Wilson, Smart Justice statewide organizer of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

How Black is Black Enough? @ UW-Milwaukee Union Wisconsin Room and Lounge (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 5:30 p.m.

Bringing the conversation to a larger community, students and community members will discuss issues in the black community. Issues will include toxic masculinity, the need for black unity, black love, colorism, the usage of the N-word and more. This event is sponsored by the UWM African Student Association.

