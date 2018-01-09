Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 11-17, 2018

× Expand Photo credit: Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Civil Rights Talk with Margaret Rozga @ Franklin Public Library (9151 W. Loomis Road, Franklin), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Civil rights activist Margaret Rozga will lead a presentation and conversation about fair housing issues in the past and present, including what caused housing to become a key issue in the mid-1960s, and the impact and relevance this history has for today.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Hawley and Bluemound roads, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

How to Win a Discipline Defense @ Milwaukee Area Labor Council (633 S. Hawley Road), 2-4 p.m.

This free, open-to-all workshop will explore union discipline principles. Joe Sexuaer, organizer with UFCW 1473, will lead the workshop through topics such as disparate treatment, due process, off-duty misconduct, presenting grievances and more.

Sunday, Jan. 14

34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration @ Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.), 1-3:30 p.m.

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with Milwaukee youth who will interpret Dr. King’s words through an art, speech and writing contest. This year’s theme is “Take a Stand for Truth and Justice.”

Monday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and His Speeches @ New Berlin Public Library (15105 W. Library Lane, New Berlin), 9:30-10:30 a.m.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the New Berlin Public Library will screen the civil rights legend’s major speeches and open up discussion after.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration @ the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (1531 W. Vliet St.), noon

This program honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King will include music, dance and spoken word, as well as a speech from Nicole Brookshire, director of the Milwaukee County Office on African-American Affairs. An open house will follow the program, and a teen dance party will run from 6-9 p.m. in the gym.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Program @ St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (1927 N. 4th St.), 1 p.m.

A program honoring Dr. King will be followed by a three-block march to his statue on King Drive, where there will be an open microphone to reflect on Dr. King's work.

When Will it be Great for All of Us? @ J&B’s Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill (5230 W. Bluemound Road), 6-8 p.m.

This discussion on social justice issues and Milwaukee will be paneled by: Reggie Moore, director of the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention; Markasa Tucker, director of Wisconsin Voice, Inc.’s African American Roundtable; Supreme Moore Omokunde, county supervisor, District 10; Marisabel Cabrera, immigration lawyer and former chair of the DPW Latino Caucus.

Democratic Black Caucus of Wisconsin Launch Party @ SkyBox Sports Bar (2213 N. Martin Luther King Drive), 7-9 p.m.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Wisconsin will introduce their new brand, initiatives and programs during a night of food, drinks and networking. There will be a short program that will include a few words from the caucus chairman, as well as party leaders and elected officials.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Winter Gathering for Tom Palzewicz @ Red Dot Tosa (6715 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa), 6-8 p.m.

Red Dot Tosa will host a fundraiser for Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 5th congressional district Tom Palzewicz. Special guests for the night include Democratic National Committee member Khary Penebaker and State Assembly candidate Chris Rockwood.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.