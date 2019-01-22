Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 24-30, 2019

× Expand A free screening of the film 'This is Home' will take place Unitarian Church North on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Bystander Intervention Training @ Tippecanoe Church (125 W. Saveland Ave.), 10 a.m.-noon

This bystander intervention training session will focus on ways to safely intervene during public instances of racist, sexist, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-trans and other forms of oppressive interpersonal violence and harassment. (Also on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.)

Eviction in Milwaukee @ Ambassador Hotel (2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

This panel discussion will feature representatives from a number of community organizations working directly with those affected by eviction. Panelists include Amy Koltz of Mediate Milwaukee, Joe’Mar Hooper of CommonBond Communities, Shawanna Lindenburg of Community Advocates and Raphael Ramos of Legal Action Milwaukee.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Community Brainstorming Breakfast @ Saint Matthew C.M.E. Church (2944 N. Ninth St.), 8-11 a.m.

The theme of this community brainstorming session is “While Black: Racial Harassment and Surveillance in Milwaukee and Beyond.” Panelists include state Rep. David Bowen, Running Rebels youth representative Dynasty Caesar, America’s Black Holocaust Museum head griot Reggie Jackson and UW-Milwaukee graduate student Dalila Negreiros.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Free Screening of ‘This is Home’ @ Unitarian Church North (13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon), 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

This is Home is the story of four Syrian refugee families finding their collective feet over the course of eight months in Baltimore. After the film screening, there will be time set aside for a deeper discussion of the challenges faced by refugees.

Monday, Jan. 28

Expanding Democracy with Campaign Finance Reform @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, and state Sen. Chris Larson will come to the Riverwest Public House for a conversation about campaign finance reform hosted by Our Wisconsin Revolution.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Update from Madison @ Brown Deer United Methodist Church (5736 W. Brown Deer Road), 5:45-8 p.m.

State Reps. Jonathan Brostoff, Evan Goyke and David Bowen will update constituents about the legislative priorities of Tony Evers’ administration for 2019 and beyond at this event hosted by Grassroots Northshore and Brown Deer United Methodist Church.

MPS School Board District One Candidate Forum @ Villard Square Library (3310 W. Villard Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee students, staff, parents and community members are invited to meet the candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools’ Board of Directors. First District candidates Shyla Deacon and Marva Herndon will be in attendance.

