Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 25-31, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Philanthropy, Race and Community: Closing the Gaps in Milwaukee @ The Ambassador Hotel (2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

This panel features Darlene C. Russell of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Brenda Skelton of the Siebert Lutheran Foundation and Shannon Reed of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County discussing how philanthropic leaders are working with the community to address employment, education, wealth and health gaps in Milwaukee.

Moms Demand Action Five Year Anniversary @ Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh (2311 N. Murray Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Moms Demand Action formed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012. The Milwaukee chapter will commemorate their fifth anniversary in the back room of Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh.

Race & Place Community Dialogue and Storytelling @ Workshop Architects, Inc. (201 E. Pittsburgh Ave.), 6-8:30 p.m.

Race & Place is a part of Fellows & Facilitators, an interactive outreach performance Ex Fabula and The Zeidler Center for Public Discussion have partnered on. Participants will listen to Ex Fabula storytellers and engage in small group dialogues led by Zeidler Center facilitators.

Standing Rock: Take Me From the River Screening @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust Ave.), 6-10 p.m.

The Riverwest Public House will screen Denny Rauen’s documentary, Standing Rock: Take Me From the River, about a small group of Wisconsinites’ journey into the Standing Rock protests. The screening is free, but seating is limited. Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Stay Out of the Game 101 @ YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee (1350 W. North Ave.), 9 a.m.

In this youth summit for awareness and prevention of human trafficking, there will be survivor-led and educational workshops, vendors for youth services, a short film on human trafficking and free food. The summit is open to girls and boys ages 10-17.

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Brady St. and Farwell Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

The Progression of Slavery @ Center Street Library (2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will lead a sit down discussion on the progression of slavery in America. The discussion is in honor of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Milwaukee Community Conversation @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.), 3:30-5 p.m.

Moms Demand Action-Wisconsin will host a discussion about gun violence, race, justice and healing with Moms Demand Action’s national spokeswomen Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Khary Penebaker.

How to Talk About Guns and Protection @ Grassroots Northshore (5600 W. Brown Deer Road), 7-8:30 p.m.

In an effort to change the conversation around guns and protection, namely the widely-held belief that the best way to protect yourself against guns is to have a gun yourself, Jeri Bonavia, executive director of Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, will hold a session on the reality of guns and self-protection.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.