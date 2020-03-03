Saving Our Democracy: March 5-11, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Jewish Community Center

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, March 6

Lead Issues in Milwaukee—Spotlight on the North Side @ United Way Volunteer Center (200 W. Pleasant St.), 1-3 p.m.

Join state, local and community policy makers to discuss lead issues and priorities for the North Side. Panelists include the aunt of a child affected by lead issues, Elisha Branch, Milwaukee Water Works superintendent Karen Dettmer, Wisconsin Department Natural Resources and Groundwater program director Steve Elmore, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Lead-Safe Homes program manager Liz Evans and others.

Saturday, March 7

Get Out the Vote Volunteers! @ Voces de la Frontera Action (1027 S. Fifth St.), 12 p.m.

Join the grassroots Latinx movement at the Voces de la Frontera office to help elect progressive, pro-immigrant candidates for 2020.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Capitol Drive and Oakland Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Sunday, March 8

Annual César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration @ The Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.), 1 p.m.

Admission is free to the second annual celebration that focuses on educating the community about the legacy of César E. Chávez. The program will highlight the youth in the Milwaukee community with art, essay and spoken word contests. Various cultural art organizations will also be in attendance, and a reception will conclude the entire event.

International Women’s Day @ Hyatt Place (800 W. Juneau Ave.), 4 p.m.

Build support for women’s rights and help unite women across the globe for International Women’s Day. The speakers—former Idaho state Rep. Paulette Jordan and Shonita Roach, Women’s Caucus Chair—will discuss the growing international women’s movement.

Monday, March 9

CEDAW for Milwaukee Campaign @ Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda (200 E. Wells St.), 10 a.m.

A press conference will announce the Common Council adopting the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in the city of Milwaukee. The adoption of CEDAW will help improve the status of women, girls and others who identify as female.

Wednesday, March 11

Community Conversation about Antisemitism @ Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd.), 7 p.m.

Join the Jewish Community Center in partnership with Jewish Family Services to discuss anti-Semitism and its effects. The conversation will also touch on collaborative responses to anti-Semitism.

