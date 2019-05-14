Saving Our Democracy: May 16-22, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, May 16

Political Open Mic: K12 Education @ Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Join the discussion about innovation in K12 education in Milwaukee. This political open mic offers residents, elected officials, nonprofit leaders and the business community a platform to share solutions to the challenges facing our community and education.

Saturday, May 18

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Hwy 100 and North Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Monday, May 20

Talk Saves Lives: Resources for the LGBTQ Community @ Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn the common risk factors for suicide in the LGBTQ populations, how to spot warning signs in others and how to keep those in our community safe. Suicide can be prevented. This presentation will cover information on this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention and what can be done all do to fight suicide.

Tuesday, May 21

An Entrepreneurship Imperative for Black America @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.) 5:30-7 p.m.

In 2017, John Sibley Butler, America’s preeminent Black entrepreneurship scholar, wrote a blueprint for rebuilding inner city America and started the dialogue on how to solve the disappearance of jobs. The blueprint calls for Black America to stay focused on improving the educational attributes for future generations as the answer to solving the race problem in America.

