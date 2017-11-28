Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Community Led Town Hall on Department of Justice Recommendations @ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (3275 N. Third St.), 6-8:30 p.m.

Community leaders and the public will join to discuss how to make sure the Department of Justice’s recommendations for the Milwaukee Police Department are implemented. (Another such town hall meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2-4:30 p.m.)

Fascism and Antifascism: A Presentation and Discussion @ UWM Union Room 191 (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 6:30 p.m.

This talk—led by UW-Whitewater assistant professor of sociology and criminology Stanislav Vysotsky—will provide an overview of contemporary fascist and antifascist movements with a focus on the key differences between them.

Friday, Dec. 1

County Grounds Coalition Potluck @ Wauwatosa Lions Club (7336 St. James St., Wauwatosa), 6-9 p.m.

’Tosa native and singer-songwriter Willy Porter will perform at this potluck social for the County Grounds Coalition. The evening will start off with an update on the battle to save the County Grounds, including Sanctuary Woods, from the developer’s bulldozers.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Locust St. and Oakland Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

End Poverty Rally @ 831 N. Plankinton Ave., 3-6 p.m.

Help Poverty in Milwaukee is organizing its annual rally with a goal to “persuade upper-class individuals to fight poverty and for people who are going through the situation to let their voices be heard.”

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Poisoned Water Screening @ Waukesha Public Library (321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha), 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Organizing for Action has planned a screening of Poisoned Water—a special report-documentary narrated by Joe Morton that investigates what happened to the municipal water supply recently in Flint, Mich.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize—as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of active resistance in the past week—including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to: savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.