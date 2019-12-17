Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 19-25, 2019

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Democratic Debate Watch Party @ Grassroots Northshore, 6330 N. Lake Drive, and at the Cactus Club, 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

The Democratic field continues to narrow. Attend a watch party and compare notes. Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary will be here before you know it.

WAKE @ Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. Fifth Court, 5:30 p.m.

WAKE is an initiative for young people seeking to get more intentionally involved in the environmental movement. Join the conversation about clean energy and clean water with some special guests.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of North Port Washington Road and East Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

NAACP Monthly Meeting @ NAACP Milwaukee Branch, 2745 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Suite 20, 11 a.m.

Monthly community meetings of the local NAACP take place every third Saturday of the month. Attend and stay informed about what’s going on in our community.