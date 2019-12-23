Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 26, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, Dec. 27

Marsy’s Meet-Up @ Sweet Black Coffee, 2035 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 1 p.m.

Join the Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin (MLWI) team for a Marsy’s Meet-Up event in Milwaukee, featuring state Rep. David Crowley and Jason Fields. Learn about and discuss the proposed legislation—formally called Wisconsin Marsy’s Law Crime Victims’ Rights Amendment—to Wisconsin’s constitution to strengthen the rights of crime victims and help us to celebrate the common values that we all share. MLWI is partnering with Exposed: The Podcast (exposedwithlaverneandnatalie) to host a panel discussion about the crime victims’ constitutional amendment and how it would impact Wisconsin crime victims and communities.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Water Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Menomonee Falls Democrats Monthly Social @ Café Agora, N85 W15990 Appleton Ave.

Join Democrats, progressive and other like-minded folks from the Menomonee Falls area for a monthly social breakfast. This is a great chance to make friends and promote positive change.

