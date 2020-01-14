Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 16-22, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Hawley Road and Bluemound Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

2020 Women’s March Wisconsin @ South Division High School auditorium (1515 W. Lapham Blvd.), 11 a.m.

The Women’s March gathered thousands to show resistance against Trump three years ago in Washington, D.C. Show your support in 2020 by joining the march right here in Milwaukee. Keep an eye on the march’s Facebook page for details.

MKE DSA for Bernie Canvass (South Side) @ Colectivo Coffee, noon-2 p.m.

After a brief training on canvassing, Bernie Sanders supporters will canvass the South Side of Milwaukee and then gather at a volunteer’s house for pizza.

Monday, Jan. 20

‘Allied in the Fight’—A Community Free Day @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission is free for Milwaukee residents to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day and to celebrate the civil rights movement with the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s traveling exhibit, “Allied in the Fight: Jews, Blacks and the Struggle for Civil Rights.” (More below.)

Lunch & Learn: How We Can Answer Dr. King’s Call @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 11:45 a.m.

A multimedia presentation will explore the hard truths of American history and the steps needed for racial repair. This lunchtime event will be led by Nurturing Diversity Partners, a local equity education firm.

King Day @ The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (1531 W. Vliet St.), noon-2 p.m.

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by enjoying presentations and hearing from guest speaker Rev. Joseph Ellwanger.

Liminal Existences and Migrant Resistance Conference @ Marquette University Graduate School (1324 W. Wisconsin Ave., Room 305), 3 p.m.

Under a theme of transnationalism, migrancy and liminality, community members, students and scholars will examine boundaries affecting society.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

End Prison Slavery @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Room 2A), 5-6:30 p.m.

Ask questions and get involved with Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee members who will be researching, writing letters and developing ideas for the Wisconsin prison system.

