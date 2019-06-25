Saving Our Democracy: June 27-July 3, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, June 28

Milwaukee Critical Mass—June Ride @ Gordon Park, 7 p.m.

Critical Mass rides are a movement to bring bike rights to the city's attention. Critical Mass protests the toxic impact cars have on our public spaces. The night is a celebration of biking that is free and open to all. The slow-paced, 10-15-mile ride through downtown Milwaukee and surrounding area ends at Lakeshore State Park.

Saturday, June 29

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

North Division Neighborhood Visioning Session @ Coffee Makes You Black (2803 N Teutonia Ave.), 8:45 a.m.

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation will invest $100,000 in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood and is relying upon the knowledge, input and leadership of residents to advise where those funds will go. This neighborhood visioning session allows residents to identify shared values, define a set of priorities and brainstorm ideas on how to strengthen the community.

Pollinator Conservation Program @ Retzer Nature Center (S14 W28167 Madison St., Waukesha.) 9 a.m.

Learn about the ecology of our essential pollinators and how to help monitor their populations. Conservation in the Parks works with communities to promote environmental stewardship, provide research and educational opportunities and create healthier natural areas throughout Waukesha County.

Sunday, June 30

Benefit for Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge @ Quarters Rock ‘n Roll Palace, 8 p.m.

Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge is an outreach program based out of Cedarburg that dedicates its time and resources to help better serve the needs of the ever-growing homeless community in Milwaukee. They provide food, clothes, water, blankets and toiletries year-round.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com