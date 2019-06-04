Saving Our Democracy: June 6-12, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Voces de la Frontera

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Saturday, June 8

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Brady Street and Farwell Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Sunday, June 9

Voces de la Frontera joins Milwaukee Pride Parade @ Greenfield Avenue and Second Street, 2 p.m.

March in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family. This is a family friendly event intended to promote a positive and inclusive environment. The parade begins at 2 p.m.; however, those who are marching with Voces will meet earlier at a meeting point yet to be determined. Contact operations director Natalia Espina at 608-422-9116 or operations@vdlf.org for more information.

Monday, June 10

HBI Film Series ‘A Place at the Table’ @ UWM Student Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.) 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Helen Bader Institute (HBI) for Nonprofit Management at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announces its Second Annual HBI Summer Film Series, looking into all aspects of the world social sector and our place in this ever-evolving landscape. This year tackling topics that appear frequently in conversations about Milwaukee: food insecurity, gang violence and urban redevelopment. A Place at the Table shows how hunger poses serious economic, social and cultural implications for our nation and how it could be solved once and for all if the American public decides that making healthy food available and affordable is in the best interest of everyone.

Tuesday, June 11

Women and Power: A Right to be Heard @ Mount Mary University (2927 N. 92nd St.) 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Six prominent Wisconsin women will share stories about their personal paths to power and influence at this special event, one day after the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin’s historic vote as the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment. Speakers include Elizabeth Brenner, former publisher of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Mary Burke, a former executive at Trek and 2014 candidate for governor; Bria Smith, an 18-year-old activist and president of the Milwaukee Youth Council; Joan Prince, vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement for UW-Milwaukee; Jessie Rodriguez, a state representative since 2013; and Amy Lindner, CEO of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

