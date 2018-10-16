Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 18-24, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Canvass and Phone Bank for Democrats @ Tom Palzewicz Campaign Headquarters (12201 W. Burleigh St., Suite 7), 4-8 p.m.

Tom Palzewicz, Julie Henszey and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a weekly canvass and phone bank every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. until the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election. Volunteer opportunities include canvassing, phone banking and more.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Truth, Trust and Democracy @ Alverno College Christopher Hall (3400 S. 43rd St.), 9:45 a.m.-noon

A panel of professors, librarians, reporters and historians will discuss the challenges facing news consumers in a digital world where the lines between opinion and fact are sometimes hard to see, and anonymous sources are plentiful.

Medicare for All Canvass @ Shorewood Public Library (3920 N. Murray Ave.), 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America will meet at the Shorewood Public Library to train first-time canvassers at 10:30 a.m., then go door to door talking about Medicare for all starting at 12:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 92nd Street and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Vickie Lynn, Addie Blanchard, Carter Deems, Kaitlin McCarthy, Kelly Katona and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Monday, Oct. 22

What Works for Us: Marijuana Policy @ Scene 1 Restaurant and Lounge (5526 W. North Ave.), 7-9 p.m.

On the ballot next month in Milwaukee County will be an advisory referendum on legalizing personal use of marijuana. State Assemblyman David Bowen will lead a conversation about the referendum and take back opinions to the state legislature, which could spur new laws on the subject.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

#CloseMSDF Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Demonstrators will gather outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse to further the cause of closing the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF). The activists protest on the 23rd of every month, to bring attention to 23-hour-a-day lockdowns, which are common at the troubled facility.

The Walker’s Dead Ball @ LuLu Café and Bar (2261 S. Howell Ave.), 6-9 p.m.

Bay View’s Café LuLu and Bar will host a Halloween-themed fundraiser for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers. The event will include free food, cake and music. Tickets come in two tiers: $75 “Resistance Fighter” and $250 “State Savior.”

