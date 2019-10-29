Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2019

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Latinos Unidos por Fallone @ Fiesta Café (1407 S. First St.)

At Marquette University, Ed Fallone taught Wisconsin’s future Supreme Court judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Now, he is running for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court himself. He has been an advocate for organizations that support the legal needs of immigrants and organizations that support medical research to cure chronic diseases like juvenile diabetes.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Nov. 4

Public Hearing on the 2020 Milwaukee County Budget @ the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.), 6 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend the annual hearing on the Milwaukee County Budget, hosted by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Neal Plotkin for Senate Kick-Off @ Libby Montana (5616 W. Donges Bay Road), 5:30 p.m.

Small business owner, teacher, family man and Glendale resident Neal Plotkin kicks off his Wisconsin state senate campaign at this event. Hear his take on the issues, including public education, the environment, the state transportation plan, property taxes, the Wisconsin economy and more.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Coming to Milwaukee: Immigration Stories @ Nō Studios (1037 W. McKinley Ave.), 5:30 p.m.

In partnership with Ex Fabula and Nō Studios, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s “Community Stories Live” brings you a new perspective on immigration. Several Milwaukeeans will hereby share their experiences with immigration from their own varying perspectives.

Wednesday, Nov, 6

Election 2020: Spotlight on Wisconsin @ Birch (6610 W. North Ave.)

The 2020 elections are approaching, and Wisconsin is once again expected to play a crucial role. Next summer, of course, Milwaukee will host the Democratic National Convention for the first time in the city’s history. From the race for president to local elections, what can we expect over the next year? Join WUWM’s LaToya Dennis and Bonnie North as they moderate conversations about the role Wisconsin will play in 2020.