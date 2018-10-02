Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 4-10, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Canvass and Phone Bank for Democrats @ Tom Palzewicz Campaign Headquarters (12201 W. Burleigh St., Suite 7), 4-8 p.m.

Tom Palzewicz, Julie Henszey and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a weekly canvass and phone bank every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. until the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election. Volunteer opportunities include canvassing, phone banking and more.

Friday, Oct. 5

The Harold and Florence Mayer Lecture in Geography @ UW-Milwaukee Golda Meir Library (2311 E. Hartford Ave.), 3-4 p.m.

Joe T. Darden, a professor of Geography at Michigan State University, will present his lecture titled “Understanding Harold Rose’s Geography of Despair.” The lecture focuses on “the persistence of the black ghetto and neighborhood socioeconomic inequality,” according to the Facebook event page.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 27th Street and Oklahoma Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Oct. 7

UBLAC Mass Potluck Meeting @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 5-7 p.m.

Uplifting Black Liberation and Community (UBLAC) will host a mass meeting to develop and foster relationships, connections, ideas, movement and action plans. Attendees can find information on how to join and learn about the organization’s mission.

Monday, Oct. 8

#CLOSEmsdf Anti-Anniversary @ St. Benedict the Moor (1015 N. Ninth St.), 5-8 p.m.

The Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF) opened 17 years ago on Oct. 8. To observe this “anti-anniversary,” organizers working to close the facility will host an event to commemorate the lives of the 17 people who have died while imprisoned at the MSDF.

Frank P. Zeidler Memorial Lecture @ Todd Wehr Auditorium (1047 N. Broadway), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee native and associate professor of Law and Sociology at Yale University Issa Kohler-Hausmann will discuss her book Misdemeanorland: Criminal Courts and Social Control in an Age of Broken Windows Policing, a study of New York City’s broken windows policing and its consequences. Kohler-Hausmann will also participate in a panel discussion with Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm and Circuit Court Judge Carl Ashley.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.