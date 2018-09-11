Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 13-19, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Bay View Un-Leaded @ Bay View Community Center (1320 E. Oklahoma Ave.), 4-7 p.m.

Six lead experts will each give 10-minute sessions on the risks of lead and how to mitigate them by eating specific vitamin and calcium rich foods, abatement, water filtration and more. The event is free. Snacks will be provided by Outpost Natural Foods, and free childcare will be available.

Canvass and Phone Bank for Democrats @ Tom Palzewicz Campaign Headquarters (12201 W. Burleigh St., Suite 7), 4-8 p.m.

Tom Palzewicz, Julie Henszey and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a weekly canvass and phone bank every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. until the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election. Volunteer opportunities include canvassing, phone banking and more.

Center for Peacemaking 10-Year Anniversary Social @ Haggerty Museum of Art (530 N. 13th St.), 5-8 p.m.

Marquette University’s Center for Peacemaking is celebrating 10 years with appetizers, drinks and raffle items from Adventure Rock, Five O’clock Steakhouse, Sobelmans and more. There will be a program beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Friday Freedom Flick: ‘The End of Poverty’ @ Peace Center (1001 E. Keefe Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The End of Poverty, which is narrated by Martin Sheen and directed by Philippe Diaz, explains how today’s financial crisis persists because of unfair debt, trade and tax policies. There will be discussion afterwards. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Green Party of Greater Milwaukee Monthly Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library—Bay View Branch (2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Green Party of Greater Milwaukee holds their public monthly meetings on the second Saturday of every month. All are welcome to learn about opportunities, action planning and more within the party.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Water and Wells streets, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Medicare for All Canvass @ Martin Luther King Jr. Library (310 W. Locust St.), 12:30-5 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of Democratic Socialists of America is organizing a canvass of the Riverwest neighborhood in support of Medicare for All. The group will meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library for training and snacks and then go out and knock on doors.

Monday, Sept. 17

Immigration and Welcoming the Neighbors Around Us @ Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church (5505 W. Lloyd St.), 6-8 p.m.

This discussion will focus on the current state of immigration in the United States, especially the Trump administration’s new zero-tolerance policy. The discussion includes a meal, and there is an indoor children’s play area.

‘The Truth Has Changed’ @ Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.), 6-9:30 p.m.

As a part of the statewide Fighting Bob Fest, Our Wisconsin Revolution hosts filmmaker and activist Josh Fox showing his filmed, live, solo performance, The Truth Has Changed, which chronicles American political life from 9/11 to the Trump administration. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $15.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Accepting the Past as a Pathway to a Better Future @ Villard Square Library (5190 N. 35th St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton will host a “solution-oriented discussion” at the Villard Square Library about segregation in Milwaukee. There will be housing experts in attendance to contribute ideas.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.