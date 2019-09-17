Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 19-25, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Sept 19

Third Annual Veterans Manor Sip for Soldiers @ Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 6 p.m.

The benefits made at this wine-tasting fundraising event will go toward providing the programming and resources veterans need to sustain permanent, supportive housing while at Milwaukee’s Veterans Manor. The event features live music, a silent auction and raffle. Tickets can be purchased online.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Discussing Trauma in the Black Community @ Coffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., noon-2 p.m.

This roundtable event is designed to “facilitate a meaningful discussion about trauma in the black community,” as the organizers describe it. Its goal is to involve mental health professionals and community members in a meaningful discussion to brainstorm potential solutions to “break the trauma cycle.” This discussion will also bring awareness to the importance of mental health and wellness. Register online for free admission.

Moment with Africans @ Nō Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave., 2-5 p.m.

This storytelling event focuses on accounts about the Africa with a Q&A session, an all-you-can-eat buffet (with food from various African countries) and sales of different African products. Guest speakers include UW-Milwaukee’s Abera Galan and Fessahaye Mebrahtu, director of Black Catholic and Ethnic Ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Topics discussed will include economic and social development in African countries. Tickets can be purchased online.

Monday, Sept. 23

Policy in a Pub with Tom Barrett and Chris Abele @ Merriment Social, 240 E. Pittsburgh Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Attendees can hear previews of both the City of Milwaukee’s and Milwaukee County’s 2020 budgets. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele will be the featured speakers; they’ll be on hand to highlight the challenges in their upcoming budgets and set the stage for their budgets’ release later in the month. There will also be time for discussion. The event will include complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

Tuesday, Sept 24

Diversity and Respect in the Workplace @ Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, 1110 N. Market St., Second Floor, 4-5:30 p.m.

This event, which is aimed at nonprofits, will feature discussion concerning how to improve such organizations in terms of their diversity. As the community center explains, “In this workshop, you can develop tools to assess, implement and evaluate strategies to keep your nonprofit’s policies and procedures, board and staff composition and programs more diverse, equitable and inclusive.” Register online for free admission.

Fight for Music for ALL in MPS @ Milwaukee Public Schools Central Office Auditorium, 5225 W. Vliet St., 6:30 p.m.

Currently, there are only 68 music teachers in all of MPS; that’s one for every 1,120 students in the city’s school system. The Milwaukee Music Educators Association has proposed to the school board an official policy and procedure for music education in MPS that provides accountability to the district to ensure equitable access to comprehensive music education for all students taught by certified music educators. Teachers, students, parents and community advocates are encouraged to attend and speak about the importance of music in education at this meeting.