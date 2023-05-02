Ko-Thi Dance Company w/ Sonya Thompson and Kumasi Allen

× Expand Kho-Thi Dance Company

×

In this episode, Elisabeth speaks with Sonya Thompson, and Kumasi Allen, the Artistic Director and Musical Director of Milwaukee’s Ko-Thi Dance Company, which has been presenting, interpreting and celebrating traditions of African diasporic dance and music in Milwaukee for over 50 years.

Throughout the conversation, Allen and Thompson speak about their own artistic and professional trajectories; how they encountered Ko-Thi early in their development, were struck by the beauty of other young people being together in celebration of, in Allen's words, “being authentically Black.”

In young adulthood, Allen and Thompson both traveled and sought opportunities outside this community, but eventually came back to the area after the pull of the “Milwaukee Vortex” did its work. Coming back, in part, stemmed from a desire to give back the opportunity for confidence-building and of identity exploration to another generation of Black Milwaukee youth — cultivating a safe space where they can be free to learn about their culture and history.

In the discussion, Thompson and Allen both reflect on their experience being called in and supported by the Executive Director, Founder and the matriarch of Ko-Thi Dance Company, Ferne “Mama” Caulker Bronson. As a mentor, teacher, friend, and boss, Caulker Bronson has touched each of their lives through empowering and challenging them with opportunities for development within the company – and offering deep, insightful support, and pushing them, and countless students and performers who’ve worked within Ko-Thi, to reach their full potential.

In their leadership roles within Ko-Thi, both Allen and Thompson are continuously inspired by the students they teach. They've learned many lessons, including to follow what they love in order to find happiness, and to seek stillness. Thompson and Allen each hold the perspective of valuing lifelong learning, embracing failure and vulnerability as mechanisms for growth, deepening self-knowledge and connecting to others.

Follow Ko Thi Dance Company on Facebook or Instagram.

Ko-Thi is about to turn 54! They will be hosting Maji Dance and Drum Conference —where they will be celebrating and sharing love of music and dance and community over the weekend of May 5-7.

Learn about the founder and Executive Director, Ferne Caulker-Bronson.

Milwaukee’s High School of the Arts

Djembe Drum

Marilynn Douglas

Amaniyea Payne

T. Ayo Alston

Lucky Diop

Afrique Aya Dance Company

Pius XI High School

Panadanza Dance Company

Cedric Gardener

Christopher Gilbert

Azeeza Islam

Samantha Montgomery

Zakiya Cornish