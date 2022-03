× Expand Laughing Liberally Episode 43: Raegan Niemela

On this week's episode of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Raegan Niemela to the show. The two discuss the recent redistricting ruling in Wisconsin, and Republican complaints that a grand total of one new district might look a little bit different by the next election. They also discuss Raegan returning to live standup comedy and plans for the future.