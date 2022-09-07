Laughing Liberally Episode 54: Zach Zajac

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 54

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Zach Zajac. The two discuss Tim Michels' donations to anti-LGBTQ and anti-contraception organizations, as well as some of the incindiary things he's said about the "liberal media." They also discuss what Zajac has been up to with sketch troupe The Accountants of Homeland Security, as well as the return of the Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show, set for November 5 at ComedySportz.