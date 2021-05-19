Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 23: Megan McGee

This episode features Ex Fabula executive director and member of comedy troupe "Broadminded," Megan McGee. Host Matthew Filipowicz and McGee go into the recent letter to Gov. Tony Evers from Wisconsin Republicans calling to end federal unemployment and how COVID has affected local comedy.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

To listen to past episodes, click here.

×

Here's a sketch on RGB from McGee's group you might enjoy: