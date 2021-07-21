Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 27: Dina Nina

This episode features the first returning guest, Dina Nina, of Lady Laughs Comedy. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Dina Nina go over the recent Ron Johnson speech excerpt from an appearance in Wauwatosa regarding the Wisconsin Senator's thoughts on climate change. The two also discuss the return of live comedy events.

