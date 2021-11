Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Chastity Washington for episode 35 of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee. The two talk about Ron Johnson's proposed changes in running elections, with Washington giving "RoJo" a well-deserved roasting in the process.

