Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Epsiode 49: Melissa Kingston

Today on Laughing Liberally, Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Melissa Kingston. The two talk about the beginnings of the January 6 hearings, as well as Donald Trump's reaction to the hearings via his already-failed social network, Truth Social. They also talk about Melissa's work with her sketch group, Broadminded. Check it out!