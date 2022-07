× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 50: Randy Cochran

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Randy Cochran onto the podcast. The two talk about Frederick Phren, who recently refused to leave his position with the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, and essentially claimed squatter's rights to stay beyond his elected term. They also talk about his work with sketch group The Accountants of Homeland Security, and what the group has in store.