Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 63: Greg Bach

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian Greg Bach joins host Matthew Filipowicz. The two discuss the email from Wisconsin Elections Committee Commissioner Robert Spindell to Republicans, touting that they had successfully suppressed voting turnout in Milwaukee's Black and Hispanic populations. They also talk about how comedy is treating Bach, including his upcoming appearance at the next live edition of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee on February 11.