Dr. Philip Naylor and David Luhrssen

Today on Sonic Rendezvous, Blaine Schultz sits down with Dr. Philp Naylor, a professor that teaches on the history of rock and roll at Marquette University, as well as David Luhrssen of Shepherd Express. Along with Bruce Cole, the trio worked on a book entitled Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000: A Reflective History. Learn about some of the earliest iterations of rock and roll in Milwaukee, all the way up through the first wave of punk and post-punk music in the city in this fascinating discussion.

