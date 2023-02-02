Jack Koshick got his start in the music biz in NYC working with Caravan of Stars shows, in the aftermath of the payola. He later managed Badfinger during their tenure in Milwaukee. Taking over from Café Volaire in 1987 his Odd Rock Café on Kinnickinnic Avenue felt like a roadhouse with a CBGB pedigree. Scores of local bands played the room with the likes of Bo Diddley, The Feelies, Gene Clark, Johnny Thunders, GG Allin, Doug Sahm, Soundgarden and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.

Who else do you know who’s been on a first name base with Beatles, created Metal Fest and bar-hopped looking for karaoke with The Crusher? Barely slowing down, Koshick still works in promotion, as well as offering his experience to local a band that includes the next generation of Koshicks, Tigera.