× Expand Photo by Joel Martin John Kruth John Kruth

As a young New Jersey teenager John Kruth was fortunate enough to see legendary musical acts in New York City at places like the Fillmore East.

Today, his discography numbers over a dozen albums and his collaborations as a multi-instrumentalist reveal even more.

He’s played music with Ornette Coleman, Violent Femmes and last episode’s subject Peter Stampfel. Kruth has also written biographies on Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Townes Van Zandt. During his time in Milwaukee, one memorable evening. Kruth even took over Ma Fischer’s with Rick Danko of The Band.

On this episode of Sonic Rendezvous, John Kruth takes us through his musical trajectory.