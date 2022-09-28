Julie Brandenburg’s enthusiasm for music has taken her from playing in bands to leading bands, and from writing string quartets to composing electronic music. Her early resume includes playing with Trance and Dance Band and Liquid Pink.

By the time she formed Trueheart Susie, Brandenburg had become something of an analog to Bluegrass legend Bill Monroe in that she selected players for the group from diverse musical personalities and gave them room to contribute. Some of them would move on to form groups of their own. Not unlike Monroe.

As an educator, she mentors her students. As a musician, she plays with Lost Tribes of the Moon and will soon release the solo album Aqua Vocalis.