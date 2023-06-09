× Expand Sonic Rendezvous

As a young man with wide eyes and open ears Mike Jarvis ventured from Waukesha into Milwaukee’s music scene. With Ball Turret Gunners he got an early taste of being in a band. In Root Cellar he began sending his own songs into the world, a journey that would peak with the pop confection and heavy jangle of The Blow Pops and The Lackloves. Both bands would make a mark beyond the local scene. After a hiatus Jarvis has returned with Elephonic, the group that incorporates strings and orchestration creating a signature sound.