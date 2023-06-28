× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Tory Mayek

From his early beginnings in music to what would ultimately become the beginnings of hip hop in Milwaukee, Tory Mayek has grown up around the constantly pushed boundaries of Milwaukee's music scene. His father helped produce "Yo! It's Happenin'" and "Rap It Up!" for MATA public access television, and he would later move into the band Big Bang Theory. After spending two decades in Los Angeles, Mayek returned home to Milwaukee and is now part of the Nightcrawlerz, with a regular radio show on WMSE, as well as DJ gigs and curating things like the Anti Art Gallery. Here is his story.