Photo by Blaine Schultz Circle A Café

Riverwest's esteemed Circle A Cafe will be closing its doors after more than 22 years of operation in Milwaukee. On this episode of Sonic Rendezvous, we sit down with owners Warwick Sea and Jennifer Mueller about the intimate club, it's history, and some of the most infamous nights in the venue's history. We wish all the best to Warwick and Jennifer as they move forward!